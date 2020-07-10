Petlas Launches PT565, its First All-Season Tire

Petlas has developed the company’s first all-season, all-weather tire, the PT565.

The company says the tire was created with a V-shaped block pattern, offering lesser fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as a result of lesser rolling resistance.

Petlas says the PT565’s design offers better grip and traction on dry, wet and snowy surfaces with its optimized sipe density and good traction on all weather conditions.

The PT565 was designed and developed in Petlas’ production facilities in Kırşehir, located in the Anatolian steppes.