Connect with us
Petlas-All-Weather-Tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Petlas Launches PT565, its First All-Season Tire

The company says the tire was created with a V-shaped block pattern, offering lesser fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as a result of lesser rolling resistance.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Petlas has developed the company’s first all-season, all-weather tire, the PT565.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the tire was created with a V-shaped block pattern, offering lesser fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as a result of lesser rolling resistance.

Petlas says the PT565’s design offers better grip and traction on dry, wet and snowy surfaces with its optimized sipe density and good traction on all weather conditions.

The PT565 was designed and developed in Petlas’ production facilities in Kırşehir, located in the Anatolian steppes.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

GT Radial Introduces Adventuro HT Tire

Bridgestone Rolls Out Firestone Destination LE3

Michelin Ceasing Direct-to-Consumer PLT Tire Sales

PLT Tires: The Basics & Beyond, Part II

Advertisement

on

Petlas Launches PT565, its First All-Season Tire

on

Michelin Releases Pilot Sport All-Season 4

on

Vredestein Adds 27 Sizes to All-Weather Quatrac Pro Tires

on

The Science Behind Run-Flat Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Passenger/Light Truck

Continental Marries Technologies in Latest General Altimax

Passenger/Light Truck

All-Terrain Adventure Suited for Every Road

Passenger/Light Truck

Winter Tire Update

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect