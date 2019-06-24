Petlas Produces Four New Run-Flat PT741 Sizes

Petlas has introduced four new run-flat sizes for its ultra-high performance pattern, namely PT741. Specifically designed for ultimate performance, PT741 offers an excellent combination of performance and safety, the company says.



A large number of sizes among the range of Petlas’ PT741 pattern have the run-flat feature, which means that these tires have the capability to resist the effects of deflation even when punctured. With the help of their reinforced sidewalls, run-flat tires can continue supporting the vehicle’s movement even when the pressure is lost. Petlas run-flat tires are capable of reaching a distance up to 200 km (124 miles) without having any integrity problems, the company says.



With the introduction of four new sizes (245/40R 20 Reinforced, 285/35R 18, 285/35R 19 and 225/35R 20 Reinforced), the number of run-flat sizes for the PT741 pattern reaches 33.