Turbo Wholesale Tires Announces New Run Flat Tire Line

Turbo Wholesale Tires announced a new run flat product line, the Lexani Tire RFX and RFX Plus.

The company said the Lexani RFX Plus all-season tire is built for use on coupes, sedans, sports cars and performance-oriented vehicles, and features a reinforced rubber compound in the sidewall. Run flat technology allows drivers to go up to 50 miles at speeds less than 50 MPH after a puncture or pressure loss, and the RFX Plus also features a bead filler that lowers heat generation to prevent uneven wear and tire separation when the tire is without air.

“The RFX is the first of more than one half dozen premium new product introductions we’ll make this year – a pace of innovation unheard of in our industry. We are very rapidly delivering increased value for consumers – that’s the best part,” said Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires.