Penske, Bridgestone Extend Technology, Sustainability Partnership

Bridgestone and Penske Truck Leasing have renewed their strategic partnership agreement to test, develop and deploy Bridgestone technology and mobility solutions for the commercial segment in the U.S. and Canada with a focus on more cost-effective and sustainable results for fleets. As part of the agreement, Penske will also remain a preferred customer of Bridgestone commercial tires and Bandag retread tires.

With this contract renewal, the two companies say they will pursue ongoing collaboration on technologies and products that offer more efficient and sustainable outcomes for fleet mobility and fleet management. Bridgestone says Bandag retread tires, which are utilized by Penske as a core component of the partnership, offer significant environmental benefits including reduced CO2 emissions, natural resource extraction, water consumption, air pollution and land use, when compared to ultra-low cost, single-use commercial tires. In 2020, as a result of the relationship and through the use of Bandag tires, Penske was able to decrease tire waste by 11.5 million pounds.

As a preferred and strategic partner, Penske will continue to receive access to information and updates on Bridgestone products and solutions, along with comprehensive support and unique opportunities to evaluate and deploy advanced Bridgestone commercial tires and technologies.