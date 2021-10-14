Connect with us

Bridgestone Develops Tires for Ferrari Roma

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport is available on the Ferrari Roma in 245/35ZR20 91Y and 285/35ZR20 (100Y) sizes.

Danielle Hess

on

Bridgestone has been chosen by Ferrari as a tire supplier for the Italian manufacturer’s latest GT car, the Ferrari Roma. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport, which delivers great performance in the dry alongside great wet weather grip, was custom-developed by Bridgestone to optimize lateral and longitudinal grip, as well as wet and hydroplaning performance, the company said.

To achieve these targets, Bridgestone said it developed a dedicated tire tread compound and rear tire pattern geometry-void distribution to retain wet weather performance of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport, while retaining the tire’s dry handling capabilities.

