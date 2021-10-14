Bridgestone Develops Tires for Ferrari Roma

Bridgestone has been chosen by Ferrari as a tire supplier for the Italian manufacturer’s latest GT car, the Ferrari Roma. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport, which delivers great performance in the dry alongside great wet weather grip, was custom-developed by Bridgestone to optimize lateral and longitudinal grip, as well as wet and hydroplaning performance, the company said.

To achieve these targets, Bridgestone said it developed a dedicated tire tread compound and rear tire pattern geometry-void distribution to retain wet weather performance of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport, while retaining the tire’s dry handling capabilities.

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport is available on the Ferrari Roma in 245/35ZR20 91Y and 285/35ZR20 (100Y) sizes.