NRS-Mustang-MachE

News

NRS Brakes Makes Brake Pads for Mustang Mach-E

NRS says its EV galvanized brake pads are specifically engineered for hybrid and electric vehicles.
Tire Review Staff

NRS Brakes says it has launched the aftermarket re-design and upgrade for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

NRS adds the Mach-E re-engineered upgrade includes:

  • Galvanized for protection against rust
  • Mechanically attached with NRS Technology
  • Noise-canceling piston inserts
  • No lead, copper, paints or VOCs

NRS says its EV galvanized brake pads are specifically engineered for hybrid and electric vehicles. The pads for the Mach-E feature are designed to eliminate the corrosive effects common to regen vehicle brake pads that result from reduced moisture dissipation.

NRS adds its galvanized brake pads also come with noise-canceling piston cushions and shims.

