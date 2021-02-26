NRS Brakes Makes Brake Pads for Mustang Mach-E

NRS Brakes says it has launched the aftermarket re-design and upgrade for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
NRS adds the Mach-E re-engineered upgrade includes:
- Galvanized for protection against rust
- Mechanically attached with NRS Technology
- Noise-canceling piston inserts
- No lead, copper, paints or VOCs
NRS says its EV galvanized brake pads are specifically engineered for hybrid and electric vehicles. The pads for the Mach-E feature are designed to eliminate the corrosive effects common to regen vehicle brake pads that result from reduced moisture dissipation.
NRS adds its galvanized brake pads also come with noise-canceling piston cushions and shims.