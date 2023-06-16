Northwest Tire Hosts South Dakota Store Grand Opening

Northwest Tire celebrated a grand opening event for its new 10-bay retail tire and quick lube store located at 1321 E. Redwood Blvd in Brandon, South Dakota. The store hosted a grand opening celebration on May 25 with guest Mario Andretti on hand to sign autographs and meet staff and customers.

Headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, Northwest Tire operates 25 locations, plus two Bandag Retread plants and a Mighty Auto store. The business’s locations are in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.