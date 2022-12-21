fbpx
News

Northwest Tire Dealers Association Merges with NWACA

Christian Hinton

on

The board of directors of the Northwest Tire Dealers Association (NWTDA) and the Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA) have announced that the NWTDA will merge with NWACA effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Based in Lakewood, Washington, the NWACA has a four-person staff and annually produces the three-day Automotive Training Expo (ATE) each spring in Seattle.

NWACA is a member of the national Auto Care Alliance, a group of state and regional automotive trade associations that work together to provide nationwide benefits for members, as well as address issues facing service, repair, tire and specialty automotive businesses.

