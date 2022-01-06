Plaza Tire Service Opens Fifth Northwest Arkansas Store

Plaza Tire Service added its fifth Northwest Arkansas location at 3041 East Robinson Avenue in Springdale. With locations throughout Missouri, Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Northern Arkansas, Plaza Tire Service currently operates 71 stores.

Click Here to Read More

At just over 8,700 square feet, the new Springdale location includes eight service bays and a large area for tire storage. The building features the signature Plaza Tire Service styling with green and red trim, the company says. It joins the existing Plaza Tire Service locations in the area, including Tontitown, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Bentonville.

“We’re excited to get this new location open and serving customers,” said Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “It is well-positioned in relation to our existing stores so we can provide great service to our customers in the area.”

The service area for the new Springdale store features state-of-the-art equipment, Plaza Tire said. The bays include the industry’s highest quality machinery to handle tire installations and repairs, wheel balancing, alignments, brakes, shock and strut replacements, oil changes, battery replacements and more. Other routine maintenance services including fluid flushes for transmissions, power steering systems, coolant systems and brake systems, all of which are performed in the new store.