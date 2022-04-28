Connect with us

Michael Graber Appointed President and CEO of Toyo Tire

Christian Hinton

on

Toyo Tire announced that Michael Graber has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp., the aftermarket sales unit for Toyo-branded passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires in the United States. Toyo says Graber has been vice president of sales for Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp., and brings nearly 30 years of professional experience to the role, much of it in the tire industry.

Tatsuo Mitsuhata, vice president in charge of global sales at Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan, welcomed
Graber: “We are excited to have Mike as our next president and CEO of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (TTC).
His broad background, including the last eight years of progressive responsibilities within TTC, gives us
confidence that Mike will be able to lead this critical unit in our most significant market.”

Graber will lead a team at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. responsible for replacement market sales, strategic sales planning, pricing, marketing, product planning, and consumer affairs, says Toyo Tire.

