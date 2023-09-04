 Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will serve an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor has started.​

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Passing torch stock

Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Nokian Tyres CFO and member of the management team, has decided to leave the company on November 30, 2023. The recruitment process for his successor has started. Jari Huuhtanen, VP, Group Business Control, will have an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor for the position has started, Nokian Tyres said.​

Related Articles

“I want to thank Teemu for his contributions to the company over the past five years,” Jukka Moisio, president and CEO of Nokian Tyres, said. “Teemu has been a valuable member in the Nokian Tyres team, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

You May Also Like

OTR conference
ENLITEN-tire
Yokohama-ADVAN-win-1400
News

Yokohama Wins Overall Championship in Asia Cross Country Rally

Vehicles running on Geolandar M/T G003 tires captured the top three spots with second and third place finishes, in addition to the championship.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Asia-Rally-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber's Geolandar M/T G003 mud-terrain tires for SUVs and pickup trucks won the overall championship in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023. Vehicles running on Geolandar M/T G003 tires captured the top three spots with second and third place finishes in addition to the championship. Last year, vehicles equipped with Geolandar M/T G003 won the overall championship and finished in third, fourth and fifth place, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Enviro Nominated for Three Recircle Awards

Enviro was nominated for the Industry Achievement Award in the Tire Recycling Sector, the Tire Pyrolysis Award category and best Company Director.

By Christian Hinton
Recircle-awards-Enviro
Kumho Tire Improves Profitability in Q2

Kumho Tire’s sales increased by 12.3% year-on-year, thanks to increased sales volumes of premium product lines.

By Christian Hinton
financial results
Momentum USA Unveils AmeriPlatinum Max Duty Brake Pads

AmeriPlatinum Max Duty brake pads will provide three levels of protection for fleet, emergency service and other severe-duty requirements.

By Christian Hinton
AmeriPlatium-plus-max-duty
Yokohama Tire Announces Voluntary Recall

The recall was issued because the tires, size 11R22.5, may have been manufactured with an improperly manufactured belt cushion splice.

By Christian Hinton
Recall

Other Posts

Ceat Unveils Ag Tire Line Expansion at Farm Progress Show 2023

The company said its new tire was designed with input from dealers and OEM partners, offering features fit for farmers.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-FLOATMAX-CARGO-Plus
Tire Agent Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Tire Agent credits its selection to Inc.’s 5000 list to its customer-centric approach, broad selection and customer service.

By Christian Hinton
growth-stock
Yokohama Rubber and RAOT Hold Fifth Joint Seminar Event

Yokohama Rubber held a seminar event to help Thai natural rubber farmers improve the quality and productivity of natural rubber.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-seminar
U.S. AutoForce to Acquire Pacific Tire Distributors

After the close of the acquisition, U.S. AutoForce will operate 68 distribution centers servicing 47 states and said it will be distributing all major tire brands.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement