Nexen Tire to Provide Free Social Media Support to Dealers

Nexen Tire America, Inc. says it will provide an online retail marketing platform to provide social media content and post automation to its Nexen dealers.

The platform allows dealers to automatically share posts provided by Nexen at no cost to the dealer. It also allows for unique identifiers such as the dealer’s address, business name, phone number and more to be automatically generated in every new post. Dealers signed up for this new offering can also manually share posts, customize content and download company assets from Nexen Tire’s asset library. All tools are available for sharing on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and email. Dealers can also take advantage of local advertising opportunities, Nexen says.

Each month, Nexen Tire says it will provide dealers with fresh content. In addition to customizing their own content during the publishing process, dealers also have the option to enable full automation.

Dealers can also take advantage of different social media campaigns which center around lifestyle, products and retailers.

Campaigns available at launch include: