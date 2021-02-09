Connect with us
Nexen-Tire-Social-Media

News

Nexen Tire to Provide Free Social Media Support to Dealers

The platform allows dealers to automatically share posts provided by Nexen at no cost to the dealer.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc. says it will provide an online retail marketing platform to provide social media content and post automation to its Nexen dealers.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The platform allows dealers to automatically share posts provided by Nexen at no cost to the dealer. It also allows for unique identifiers such as the dealer’s address, business name, phone number and more to be automatically generated in every new post. Dealers signed up for this new offering can also manually share posts, customize content and download company assets from Nexen Tire’s asset library. All tools are available for sharing on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and email. Dealers can also take advantage of local advertising opportunities, Nexen says.

Each month, Nexen Tire says it will provide dealers with fresh content. In addition to customizing their own content during the publishing process, dealers also have the option to enable full automation.

Dealers can also take advantage of different social media campaigns which center around lifestyle, products and retailers.

Campaigns available at launch include:

  • Nexen Tire Holiday posts – First campaign is set for Valentine’s Day
  • Roadian MTX Xtreme Off-Road
  • Nexen Tire Mobile app
  • Retailer information – Including hours, locations and more
  • Inspiration information – Campaign focused on visually appealing cars/trucks

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company

News: Michelin to Increase Prices on Select Commercial Products

News: Titan Accepting Applications for 2021 Tractor Restoration

News: GRI Specialty Tire Plant Celebrates Three Years

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire to Provide Free Social Media Support to Dealers

on

Free Panel on Digitalizing In-Store Experience is Feb. 17

on

Goodyear 2020 Net Sales Decline 16%, But Trending Up

on

Bridgestone Issues Sustainability-Linked Credit Facility
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

TPMS: Bartec USA Makes Fourth Tool Update of 2020

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Riccardo-Bridgestone-1 Riccardo-Bridgestone-1

People

Up Close with Bridgestone’s Riccardo Cichi
Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations
T.J.-Jordan-Cooper-Tires T.J.-Jordan-Cooper-Tires

People

Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors

News

K&M Tire Conference Day 2: Session Takeaways for Dealers
Connect