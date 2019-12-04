Nexen Tire Partners with Manchester City Football Club to Promote Cityzens Giving Community Initiative

Nexen Tire America, Inc. partnered with Manchester City Football Club for a second consecutive year to help promote its global community initiative, Cityzens Giving. In Los Angeles, the Cityzens Giving Healthy Goals program empowers young leaders to bring to light the importance of healthy living to young people across the city through soccer.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Nexen Tire teamed up with Manchester City to provide on-site support for the program in LA. Nexen’s support enabled Manchester City community coaches to return for a second year to deliver training to 16 young leaders on a pitch that was first donated to East LA Rising by Manchester City and the UAE Embassy in 2011.

Through a combination of classroom- and on-the-pitch workshops, the young leaders developed their leadership and life skills, practical planning and an understanding of how to use soccer as a tool to educate local youngsters on the benefits of exercise and nutrition and to promote healthy lifestyle choices. The young leaders then put their newly developed skills into action by planning and delivering a Thanksgiving football festival for more than 100 children from the local community on the final day.

In addition, Nexen has donated $1,500 toward holiday meals which were gifted to families from the program. Nexen has also provided three sets of its NPriz AH8 grand touring all-season tires for use on transportation vans.

To date, the program has empowered over 40 young leaders who have impacted the lives of 487 young people in LA.