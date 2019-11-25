Nexen Tire Commits Up to $30K in Matching Donations to Purple Heart Foundation

Nexen Tire America, Inc. is expanding its commitment as part of the Nexen Hero III Program by committing up to $30,000 in matching donations for the Purple Heart Foundation’s scholarship programs through the www.NexenTireUSA.com/NexenHero webpage during the giveaway period.

The nomination period runs until Dec. 3 and the recipient will be announced live on national TV during the week of Dec. 16.

Each year, millions of disability and educational benefits claims are filed with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and with the sheer volume of submissions, some can get delayed for extended periods. Retired Army Cpt. Greg Galeazzi was once in that boat, and Nexen Tire was humbled to share his story. Galeazzi was deployed to Afghanistan and after the loss of a commander, he took charge of the platoon and under his leadership, the platoon took no additional causalities until May 26, 2011. On a dismounted patrol that day, an improvised explosive device exploded at Galeazzi’s feet and the blast took both of his legs and nearly destroyed his right arm.

Galeazzi survived and was then awarded the Purple Heart Medal before he left Afghanistan. Although he still lives with his combat wounds, Galeazzi has embarked on a journey for higher education and was accepted to Harvard Medical School. Although the VA would pay for his tuition, he still faced many out-of-pocket expenses. Galeazzi applied for a scholarship through the Purple Heart Foundation and was granted $4,500.

To be eligible to win the Nexen Hero III program, nominees must be honorably discharged veterans from the U.S. armed services, subject to verification by the nominees’ DD-214 form and be willing to consent to a background check. The Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon recipient will be selected by Nexen Tire America, Inc. representatives in collaboration with the Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors, including their overall military service and ongoing commitment to their community.