Nexen Tire Wins GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award

Nexen Tire has received the General Motors Corporation (GM) Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the 2021 calendar year. Nexen Tire says it was chosen for its exceptional performance when working with GM and has received the award for eight consecutive years.

This award was established by GM to recognize top-performing suppliers who meet or surpass a stringent set of requirements focusing on quality performance from tens of thousands of suppliers worldwide.

Nexen Tire says it is being acknowledged for its quality and technology by consistently increasing the supply of tires for new cars to international automakers like Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and GM.