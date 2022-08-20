Connect with us

News

Nexen Tire Wins GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Nexen Tire has received the General Motors Corporation (GM) Supplier Quality Excellence Award for the 2021 calendar year. Nexen Tire says it was chosen for its exceptional performance when working with GM and has received the award for eight consecutive years.

Advertisement

This award was established by GM to recognize top-performing suppliers who meet or surpass a stringent set of requirements focusing on quality performance from tens of thousands of suppliers worldwide.

Nexen Tire says it is being acknowledged for its quality and technology by consistently increasing the supply of tires for new cars to international automakers like Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and GM.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Tom Glaser Joins Bartec USA

People: Omni United Appoints Olli Seppälä as Global Head of R&D

News: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

News: Sun Auto Opens Additional Stores in Nevada and California

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Wins GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award

on

Tires Plus Earns JD Power Award

on

Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center

on

RoboTire Installs First Tire Changing Robots at Discount Tire Store
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Contact: Brian Phone: 800-445-8846
133 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 2800, Atlanta GA 30303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis

People

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People

Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

News

Continental Tire Showcases New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools
Connect
Tire Review Magazine