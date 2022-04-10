GM Names 2021 Supplier of the Year Winners

General Motors (GM) recognized Maxxis and Hankook Tire as 2021 Suppliers of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, in March.

Click Here to Read More

GM says its Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

This is the sixth time that Maxxis and Hankook have received the award.

GM says a global cross-functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics.