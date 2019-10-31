News/Nexen Tire
October 31, 2019

Third Iteration of Nexen Hero Opened to All Honorably Discharged Veterans

Nexen Tire America, Inc. and The Purple Heart Foundation have partnered again for the third iteration of Nexen Hero, dubbed “Nexen Hero III.”

Nexen Tire and The Purple Heart Foundation collaborate to invite veterans from all branches of the U.S. armed forces be nominated for a chance to receive a custom 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4×4, equipped with 37-inch Nexen Tire Roadian MTX Xtreme off-road tires.

Previous Nexen Hero campaigns were reserved for Purple Heart Medal Recipients and members of Military Order of The Purple Heart. This time, Nexen Tire has decided to open the promotion to all veterans to share their story. Nexen Tire will also match donations made to the Purple Heart Foundation through the www.NexenTireUSA.com/NexenHero webpage during the giveaway period, up to $30,000. The campaign began Oct. 17, and the vehicle recipient will be selected by the Purple Heart Foundation live on national TV during the week of Dec. 16.

To be eligible, nominees must be honorably discharged veterans from a U.S. armed service, subject to verification by the nominees’ DD-214 form and must be willing to consent to a background check. The Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon recipient will be selected by Nexen Tire America, Inc. representatives in collaboration with The Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors, including their overall military service and ongoing commitment to their community.

To nominate a veteran, make a donation to The Purple Heart Foundation and for official giveaway rules, visit http://www.nexentireusa.com/nexenhero.

