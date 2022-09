Nexen Tire‘s N Priz S grand-touring tire has been selected as original equipment on the 2023 Kia Niro and 2023 Kia Niro EV models for the U.S. market. Kia says its compact SUV offering will feature either 205/60R16 or 215/55R17 N Priz S grand-touring tires from the factory depending on the selected trim level.

