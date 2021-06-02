Movin’On Conference Adds 9 CEOs in New Governance Structure

With a collaborative approach toward tackling today’s sustainable mobility issues, Michelin kicked off its 2021 Movin’On Summit with a message of unity: “Taking on mobility challenges is much easier together,” Michelin CEO and Movin’On President Florent Menegeux told the virtual crowd in his opening remarks.

Click Here to Read More

With this year’s theme “Connect,” Menegeux announced that Michelin would be sharing governance of the Movin’On platform with CEOs from nine other international companies, with a goal of “bringing Movin’On to the next level to enhance its impact and reach.”

“It brings together companies as well as personalities who are convinced, as I myself am, that mobility is a factor of progress,” he said. “We will work together to make it sustainable and inclusive. This new governance is a major step in the development of Movin’On.”

MIchelin said the governance will set Movin’On’s strategic directions, facilitate co-innovation and experimentation of new solutions, as well as the establishment of new partnerships.