Movin'On Conference Adds 9 CEOs in New Governance Structure

With this year's Movin'On theme as "Connect," Michelin announced it would be sharing governance of the Movin'On platform with CEOs from nine other international companies, with a goal of "bringing Movin'On to the next level to enhance its impact and reach."
With a collaborative approach toward tackling today’s sustainable mobility issues, Michelin kicked off its 2021 Movin’On Summit with a message of unity: “Taking on mobility challenges is much easier together,” Michelin CEO and Movin’On President Florent Menegeux told the virtual crowd in his opening remarks.

With this year’s theme “Connect,” Menegeux announced that Michelin would be sharing governance of the Movin’On platform with CEOs from nine other international companies, with a goal of “bringing Movin’On to the next level to enhance its impact and reach.”

“It brings together companies as well as personalities who are convinced, as I myself am, that mobility is a factor of progress,” he said. “We will work together to make it sustainable and inclusive. This new governance is a major step in the development of Movin’On.”

MIchelin said the governance will set Movin’On’s strategic directions, facilitate co-innovation and experimentation of new solutions, as well as the establishment of new partnerships.

The announcement kicked off the four-day conference that takes place on a virtual platform for the second year in a row. Held in a phygital format this year, from June 1-4, the conference will be broadcast live in Paris, Montreal and Singapore, culminating in almost 50 hours of live conferences, panels and working sessions. On Tuesday, Menegeux was joined live in Paris by Asha Sumputh, CNBC journalist and the event’s emcee, to introduce the nine new CEOs that make up the new governance team. Each shared their collective commitment to sustainable mobility. The CEOs include:

  • Omar Abbosh, CEO, Microsoft Services
  • Oscar de Bok, CEO, DHL Supply Chain
  • Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO BNP Paribas
  • Xavier Huillard, CEO ,VINCI
  • Ilham Kadri, CEO, Solvay
  • Patrick Koller, CEO, Faurecia
  • Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault
  • Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO, CMA CGM
  • Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture
Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO, CMA CGM, speaks with Asha Sumputh, CNBC journalist and the event’s emcee, during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Movin’On Conference on June 2.

Menegeux said that as a united front, the Movin’On governance team believes that “mobility is at the heart of human development. It is essential for our societies and acts as a force of progress.” He encouraged all Movin’On participants to connect and innovate together and use the Movin’On platform to explore tomorrow’s sustainable solutions and partnerships.

Today, Menegeux said Movin’On unites more than 300 companies in the public and private sector, nonprofits, universities and city governments across 60 countries.

