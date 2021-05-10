Michelin Partners with Mobility Company Arity

Michelin is partnering with Arity, a mobility and data analytics company founded by The Allstate Corporation, to develop data-powered solutions for transportation departments and cities to improve road safety across the U.S.

Combining the data science of Michelin Driving Data to Intelligence (DDI) around data and driving behavior analysis, and Arity’s database of driving behavior data collected from nearly 100 million consumer connections, Michelin says the partnership will leverage data for safer mobility to transform road management.

Michelin says it will analyze billions of data points to isolate near-miss events and atypical behaviors caused by or attributed to road infrastructure. The resulting insights will facilitate decision-making and infrastructure optimization for departments of transportation on the state, city, and municipal level to make key improvements and prioritize projects as part of their infrastructure programs for safer mobility, the company says.