Connect with us
Michelin-Arity

News

Michelin Partners with Mobility Company Arity

Michelin says the partnership will leverage data for safer mobility to transform road management.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin is partnering with Arity, a mobility and data analytics company founded by The Allstate Corporation, to develop data-powered solutions for transportation departments and cities to improve road safety across the U.S.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Combining the data science of Michelin Driving Data to Intelligence (DDI) around data and driving behavior analysis, and Arity’s database of driving behavior data collected from nearly 100 million consumer connections, Michelin says the partnership will leverage data for safer mobility to transform road management.

Michelin says it will analyze billions of data points to isolate near-miss events and atypical behaviors caused by or attributed to road infrastructure. The resulting insights will facilitate decision-making and infrastructure optimization for departments of transportation on the state, city, and municipal level to make key improvements and prioritize projects as part of their infrastructure programs for safer mobility, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Price Increase Coming on Continental, General PLT Tires

News: JohnDow Expands DEF Product Offerings

People: TBC Brands’ President to Retire

News: AAPEX 2021 Opens Registration

Advertisement

on

Michelin Partners with Mobility Company Arity

on

Discount Tire Partners with AAA's Roadside Assistance Program

on

Tire and Rubber Assoc. of Canada Launches New Website

on

Hamaton Appoints New Technical Support Specialist
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Passenger/Light Truck: The SUV & CUV Tire Megatrend

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Online Tire Outlet

Contact: Peter BostanianPhone: 3038354040
21339 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park CA 91304
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut

News

TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In
Hankook-OE-Porsche-718-models Hankook-OE-Porsche-718-models

News

Hankook UHP Tires Chosen as OE on Porsche 718 Models
Bridgestone-Scott-Damon-Nizar-Trigui-Gabriel-Asbun-Craig-Schneider Bridgestone-Scott-Damon-Nizar-Trigui-Gabriel-Asbun-Craig-Schneider

People

Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes
John-Thomas-Toyo-Tires John-Thomas-Toyo-Tires

People

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine