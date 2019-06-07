Gallery: Michelin Holds Movin’On Summit in Montreal

Mary serves as editor of Shop Owner and has worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs throughout her 25-year career at Babcox Media. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.
The Michelin Group played host to more than 5,000 leaders from the academic, government, environmental and business sectors during its Movin’On Summit, held June 4-6 in Montreal, Canada. The event explored the challenges, opportunities and cutting-edge solutions required to lead the way forward on issues of sustainable mobility, through a variety of conference sessions, workshops, labs, interactive experiences and networking opportunities.
Florent Menegaux, in his first official appearance since being named CEO of Michelin, kicked off the Movin’On Summit’s opening ceremonies with Michelin unveiling its newest breakthrough in mobility: a revolutionary prototype tire called the Uptis (or Unique Punctureproof Tire System). The result of 10 years of research and the use of new, high-tech materials, the tire is airless, connected, 3-D-printable and 100% sustainable, helping to serve Michelin’s customers and the planet, the company says. Because Uptis is airless, Michelin says the wheel assembly also eliminates the risk of flat tires and blowouts.
Look for more coverage of the 2019 Michelin Movin’On Summit in the July issue of Tire Review.