Gallery: Michelin Holds Movin’On Summit in Montreal

Mary serves as editor of Shop Owner and has worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs throughout her 25-year career at Babcox Media. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.

Pictured is the Uptis prototype (left) next to the idea for the original concept.

The Michelin Group played host to more than 5,000 leaders from the academic, government, environmental and business sectors during its Movin’On Summit, held June 4-6 in Montreal, Canada. The event explored the challenges, opportunities and cutting-edge solutions required to lead the way forward on issues of sustainable mobility, through a variety of conference sessions, workshops, labs, interactive experiences and networking opportunities.

Florent Menegaux, in his first official appearance since being named CEO of Michelin, kicked off the Movin’On Summit’s opening ceremonies with Michelin unveiling its newest breakthrough in mobility: a revolutionary prototype tire called the Uptis (or Unique Punctureproof Tire System). The result of 10 years of research and the use of new, high-tech materials, the tire is airless, connected, 3-D-printable and 100% sustainable, helping to serve Michelin’s customers and the planet, the company says. Because Uptis is airless, Michelin says the wheel assembly also eliminates the risk of flat tires and blowouts.

Look for more coverage of the 2019 Michelin Movin’On Summit in the July issue of Tire Review.

Michelin and General Motors presented a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles – the Michelin Uptis prototype (or “Unique Punctureproof Tire System”) – at the Movin’On Summit.

Florent Menegaux, The Michelin Group’s new CEO, presents to the audience at the Movin’On Summit.

Michelin and GM are testing the Uptis Prototype beginning with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Later this year, the companies will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan.

The Uptis prototype on the Chevy Bolt EV.

Steve Kieffer, senior vice president of global purchasing and supply chain for General Motors, discussed his company’s partnership with Michelin after the unveiling of the new generation airless Uptis tire.

Discussing the rain-related difficulties faced by her home city of Bangkok, landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom helped open the conference with a discussion of how design can help better connect cities to nature.

Florent Menegaux, The Michelin Group’s new CEO, address the crowd at the opening ceremonies of the Movin’On Summit.