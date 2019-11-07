Milestar Debuts Patagonia SXT/SXS UTV Tire at SEMA

Milestar Tires, a brand of Tireco, introduced the new Patagonia SXT/SXS tire for UTVs and side-by-sides at this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, held Nov. 5-8.

Milestar says the tire has been engineered specifically for recreational off-road vehicles and was built for use in extremely harsh terrains. Both the Patagonia SXT and SXS are formulated with a cut-and-chip resistant, silica-enriched tread compound which is capable of providing competent traction in the silt, sand and rocks, the company says.

The tire also features deep, wide grooves with stone ejectors to help disperse dirt and debris, while overlapping wide tread blocks help maintain stability and improve sure-footed control during rapid acceleration and braking.

For added durability and toughness, Milestar says the SXT comes constructed with a Kevlar belt package to enhance strength while keeping the tire’s carcass weight as light as possible.

Milestar also expanded sizes for its Patagonia X/T LT/SUV tire line, adding several 16- to 20-in. lines.