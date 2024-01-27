 TIA, SEMA chiefs stress manufacturer participation at SEMA during CTDA New Year Luncheon

TIA, SEMA chiefs stress manufacturer participation at SEMA during CTDA New Year Luncheon

Pre-registration for the 2024 SEMA show is ahead of last year’s pace, but TIA and SEMA officials still hope for a bigger manufacturer turnout.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Host-Billy_Dick-Gust_Chris-Barry_Mike-Spagnola-1400

The 11th annual California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) and 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon took place on Jan. 18 and attracted 94 guests. Mike Spagnola, CEO and president of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA); Dick Gust, CEO of the Tire Industry Association (TIA); Joel Ayres, executive director of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF); CTDA President Chris Barry of the Independent Tire Dealers Group (ITDG); and CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly all shared the microphone.

Spagnola said pre-registration for the 2024 SEMA show is ahead of last year’s pace, and while noting the importance of the Global Tire Expo (GTE) as being a big part of the SEMA Show, he stressed the importance of having more tire manufacturers present.

Gust talked about ongoing efforts surrounding Right to Repair, and the merits of supporting state associations such as CTDA. On the SEMA Show, Gust said, “The Tire Industry Association is committed to partnering with Mike and the SEMA team to increase tire manufacturers’ and wholesalers’ participation at SEMA / GTE, the world-class event for the tire and automotive industry.”

Ayres discussed the work of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), the aid it provides, and how all industry members can benefit. Jon Slania of Federated Insurance provided insight on how helping dealers around the country is a strength of the company.

The next luncheon is slated for Jan. 29, 2025.

Crowd-with-mini-trade-show-in-back-1400

News

Nissan, Infiniti approve Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS for dealerships

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
align-ultimateadas-main-full

Hunter Engineering said that Ultimate ADAS, its system for "eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations," has been approved for use by Nissan and Infiniti dealerships. Honda and Acura had also approved Ultimate ADAS for their dealerships earlier in 2023.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS for a reason,” Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS, said. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

Read Full Article

GB Remanufacturing releases 17 GDI part numbers

GB Reman said these additional part numbers enhance coverage for over 2,300 vehicle applications and over 24 million vehicles in operation.

By Christian Hinton
GB-Reman-GDI-Press-Release
Hankook sets sights on becoming a top-five global tire manufacturer by 2030

The company details growth aspirations, $1.6B Tennessee factory expansion and new products for 2024 during Partner’s Day meeting.

By David Sickels
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Group-Photo-1400
Black’s Tire celebrates 95 years

Black’s Tire celebrated the company’s 95th anniversary at its sales and leadership conference at Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort.

By David Sickels
Blacks-95-anniversary-3
Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires two full-service auto repair shops

Maple Grove and Warzecha are full-service auto repair facilities that have been in the MN market for years.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Toyo Tire announces executive appointments at Toyo Americas, Nitto Tire brands

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo-TIre-Nitto-Mizutani-Brockel
RNR Tire Express earns Franchise 500 Ranking and more awards

RNR Tire Express ranked #198 in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Chapel Hill Tire gives back through 12 Days of Kindness promotion

From Dec. 11-22, Chapel Hill Tire announced one recipient daily on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

By Christian Hinton
Magna Tyres launches in-house TPMS

Among other things, Magna TPMS monitors distance traveled and the hours a tire has been used.

By Christian Hinton
Magna-tpms_mail-1400