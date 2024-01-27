TIA, SEMA chiefs stress manufacturer participation at SEMA during CTDA New Year Luncheon

The 11th annual California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) and 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon took place on Jan. 18 and attracted 94 guests. Mike Spagnola, CEO and president of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA); Dick Gust, CEO of the Tire Industry Association (TIA); Joel Ayres, executive director of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF); CTDA President Chris Barry of the Independent Tire Dealers Group (ITDG); and CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly all shared the microphone.

Spagnola said pre-registration for the 2024 SEMA show is ahead of last year’s pace, and while noting the importance of the Global Tire Expo (GTE) as being a big part of the SEMA Show, he stressed the importance of having more tire manufacturers present.

Gust talked about ongoing efforts surrounding Right to Repair, and the merits of supporting state associations such as CTDA. On the SEMA Show, Gust said, “The Tire Industry Association is committed to partnering with Mike and the SEMA team to increase tire manufacturers’ and wholesalers’ participation at SEMA / GTE, the world-class event for the tire and automotive industry.”

Ayres discussed the work of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), the aid it provides, and how all industry members can benefit. Jon Slania of Federated Insurance provided insight on how helping dealers around the country is a strength of the company.

The next luncheon is slated for Jan. 29, 2025.