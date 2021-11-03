Connect with us
Milestar AT Pro

Tires

Milestar Debuts Patagonia A/T Pro All-Terrain Power Line at SEMA 2021

Tireco says the Patagonia A/T Pro is a power line that will launch with 63 popular OEM and high-flotation sizes, from 15- to 22-inch wheel diameters and up to F-Load Rating depending on the size.

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Milestar has extended its Patagonia family of light truck and SUV tires with the all-new A/T Pro. This aggressive all-terrain tire is specifically designed to conquer any terrain during any condition, according to Tireco, parent company of the Milestar brand.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Milestar said the Patagonia A/T Pro is three-peak mountain snowflake rated for severe snow making it ideal for inclement weather and heavy winter conditions. It is also engineered to maximize off-road grip with a widened contact patch while improving off-road traction and on-road comfort.

The Patagonia A/T Pro features rugged and rigged tread blocks designed to grip terrain, providing sure-footed traction while angled tread notches provide increased void surface area for superior mud and winter traction, the company said. Staggered step-down grooves provide tread rigidity, enhancing stability and handling while protecting the groove from stone drilling.

The A/T Pro has a 19/32nd tread depth on LT metric sizes compared to many other brands. The A/T Pro also integrates Milestar’s sidewall compound technology, MileTech for enhanced strength and impact protection, the company says. The tire’s aggressive upper sidewall helps protect the tire from sharp rocks and provides additional sidewall-biting grip and off-road traction.

Advertisement

The Patagonia A/T Pro is a power line that will launch with 63 popular OEM and high-flotation sizes, from 15- to 22-inch wheel diameters and up to F-Load Rating depending on the size. It is backed by a 55,000-mile limited warranty and will be available in Q3 2022, Tireco says.

“We are super excited about the Patagonia A/T Pro and its aggressive off-road performance and broad size lineup”, said Andrew Hoit, Tireco’s vice president of sales and marketing. “The Patagonia family of light truck tires is seeing great momentum out in the marketplace, and we want to continue to deliver strong LT products at an amazing value.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Tires: Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer

Tires: Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Tires: Hankook Supplies OE Tires for New Porsche Panamera

Advertisement

on

Milestar Debuts Patagonia A/T Pro All-Terrain Power Line at SEMA 2021

on

Nexen Tire Debuts Two New Tires at SEMA

on

Selling Off-Road Tires: Lessons from the U.S. Border Patrol

on

From Track to Street: How Racing Affects Tire Development
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Hankook-Dynapro-XT-AT2 Hankook-Dynapro-XT-AT2

Passenger/Light Truck

Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Tires

Kenda Light Truck Boot Camp Gives Dealers Hands-On Experience

Tires

Nexen Awarded OEM Fitment on 2022 Wagoneer
Yokohama Geolandar MT Yokohama Geolandar MT

Tires

Selling Off-Road Tires: Lessons from the U.S. Border Patrol
Connect
Tire Review Magazine