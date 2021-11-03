Milestar Debuts Patagonia A/T Pro All-Terrain Power Line at SEMA 2021

Milestar has extended its Patagonia family of light truck and SUV tires with the all-new A/T Pro. This aggressive all-terrain tire is specifically designed to conquer any terrain during any condition, according to Tireco , parent company of the Milestar brand.

Click Here to Read More

Milestar said the Patagonia A/T Pro is three-peak mountain snowflake rated for severe snow making it ideal for inclement weather and heavy winter conditions. It is also engineered to maximize off-road grip with a widened contact patch while improving off-road traction and on-road comfort.

The Patagonia A/T Pro features rugged and rigged tread blocks designed to grip terrain, providing sure-footed traction while angled tread notches provide increased void surface area for superior mud and winter traction, the company said. Staggered step-down grooves provide tread rigidity, enhancing stability and handling while protecting the groove from stone drilling.

The A/T Pro has a 19/32nd tread depth on LT metric sizes compared to many other brands. The A/T Pro also integrates Milestar’s sidewall compound technology, MileTech for enhanced strength and impact protection, the company says. The tire’s aggressive upper sidewall helps protect the tire from sharp rocks and provides additional sidewall-biting grip and off-road traction.