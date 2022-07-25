Michelin Appoints New Motorsports Director For North America

Michelin North America, Inc. has named Jason Anzalone director of motorsports, effective Aug. 1, 2022, succeeding Tony Ménard, who is returning to Michelin headquarters in France after three years in North America.

Anzalone has served in several positions during his 11-year Michelin career, most recently as a strategic account director for Discount Tire and Tire Rack. Anzalone started his career in the automotive industry as a mechanic, working predominantly with Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari, the company says. He has worked closely with the motorsport teams since May to help prepare for his new role.

Ménard helped advance Michelin’s involvement in IMSA sports-car racing, including the new Porsche Carrera Cup partnership. In his three years, Michelin Motorsports says it was able to support all IMSA races through the pandemic.