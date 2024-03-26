Hana Technologies signs license agreement with Michelin for RFID tire tags

Hana Technologies signed a license agreement with Michelin to allow Hana to produce and market the new Link Less embeddable RFID tire tag, Rev4, in and outside the tire market. Since its inception, Hana said it has spearheaded the manufacturing of over 150 million RFID tire tags.

“This new license agreement between our companies will bring an innovative generation 4 tag to the market, with better technical and sustainable performances,” Laurent Couturier, RFID system designer at Michelin, said. “As a partner, Hana will help us to deploy RFID technology worldwide to address future ecological challenges, meanwhile answering to new norms and regulations as the Digital Product Passport.”

Hana also participated in the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover, Germany, from March 19-21, where it showcased its RFID tire tagging technology.

“Our collaboration with Michelin underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of RFID tire technology,” said Randall Grein, business development manager and embeddable tire tag program lead at Hana Technologies.