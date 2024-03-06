Michelin reaches settlement to protect BFGoodrich KO2 tire IP rights

Michelin North America has entered a settlement agreement with Techno Pneu of Quebec, Canada, to resolve the company’s lawsuit for infringement of a patent protecting Michelin’s off-road tire, the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire. The suit was filed in the Northern District of New York (Michelin North America, Inc. v. Techno Pneu, Inc., case no. 6:23-CV-1568-AMN-TWD) and identified certain remolded tire products produced and sold by Techno Pneu as infringing upon Michelin’s design patent protecting Michelin’s BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire tread design.

Michelin said it is pleased with reaching a favorable settlement with Techno Pneu. The companies have agreed not to disclose financial and other terms of the agreement.

“The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire and its legacy represent the achievement of many years of technical development in the Michelin organization,” said Harold Phillips, global general manager of the BFGoodrich brand for Group Michelin. “Michelin will actively defend its products, and we will continue to protect our intellectual property rights.”