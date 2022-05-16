Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Michelin North America Recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP Tires

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain Pilot Sport 4 ZP tires, size 255/35ZR19 96Y XL with DOT codes 0521 through 2121. The DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire sidewalls. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” There are 86 potential units affected.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed May 20.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Launches First Tire for EV Buses

News: Sailun Tire Americas Looks to Prove Quality in Tier 4 Segment

News: Goodyear Begins Using Soybean Oil in Transit Tires

News: Transtar Expands Into A/C Parts

Advertisement

on

Michelin North America Recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP Tires

on

JohnDow Adds 'Learning Hub' Feature to Website

on

TIA Selects Bally’s for Global Tire Expo Pre-Show Events

on

Continental Tire Awarded International Sustainability Rating
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry

Fleet Specialties/Tire Sentry
Contact: Bill ShorePhone: 818-889-1716Phone: 800-350-3556Fax: 818-889-3982
31312 Via Colina, Ste. 107, Westlask Village CA 91360
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire

News

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles

People

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA
Smithers-1400 Smithers-1400

Executive Interviews

Smithers Answers Three Burning Last-Mile Truck Tire Questions
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Subsidiary of DexKo Global Acquires HiSpec Wheel & Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine