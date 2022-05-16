Michelin North America Recalls Pilot Sport 4 ZP Tires

Michelin North America, Inc. is recalling certain Pilot Sport 4 ZP tires, size 255/35ZR19 96Y XL with DOT codes 0521 through 2121. The DOT certification symbol is missing from the tire sidewalls. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” There are 86 potential units affected.