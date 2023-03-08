 Mapfre Insurance Teams Up with Openbay

News

Mapfre Insurance wants to provide customers with simple car care and maintenance with Openbay+.

Christian Hinton
Openbay plus and MAPFRE

Mapfre Insurance announced a partnership with Openbay and its automotive subscription service, Openbay+. According to the insurance company, this service will help save its shop clients time and money through the digital services provided on the platform. Openbay said Openbay+ helps customers simplify the process of finding, comparing, booking and completing automotive repair and maintenance services.

According to Openbay, Openbay+ provides access to a catalog of automotive services and matches customers with service professionals that service their year-make-model vehicles. Using Openbay+, customers can select from service departments at a dealership, independent auto repair shops, well-known national and regional automotive service brands, and mobile services. All service professionals on Openbay+ go through a vetting process.

Amenities included in the Openbay+ subscription include wifi, loaner car availability, shuttle service, waiting room, etc. Customers can view ratings and reviews by other vehicle owners for each of the shops Openbay+ presents and allows customers having completed a service through the platform to leave reviews and ratings.

If a customer has a question about service for a particular shop or set of shops, Openbay+ offers a private messaging platform. This allows direct communication with any shop that delivers a price estimate without revealing a customer’s email or personal information.

According to Openbay, shops can use its software to track all service history performed on the vehicle. Openbay+ subscribers and Mapfre clients will know the date of each service, mileage, services performed and the service professional that performed the service for each vehicle in an Openbay+ account. This type of information also helps when it’s time to sell a vehicle.

