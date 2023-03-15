ATD Hosts Grand Opening for Salt Lake City Distribution Center

American Tire Distributors, Inc. (ATD) celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center (DC) yesterday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 160,000-square-foot building, which employs more than 50 associates, allows ATD to better serve customers in the community, the company said.

The new DC is more than 40,000 square feet larger than the previous facility. In partnership with local developers and contractors Pure Development and ARCO Construction, ATD designed the facility with state-of-the-art racking to improve safety for warehouse associates, while LED lighting and backup-generated power demonstrate ATD’s continued commitment to sustainability, ATD said.

“It is with great excitement that we had the opportunity to introduce our new distribution center to ATD associates, partners and friends in Salt Lake City,” said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO. “We were in our old facility for nearly 20 years, and with this new expansion, we are looking forward to many more years of involvement in the community.”

ATD executives and associates, as well as the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new DC, located at 6325 W. 700 St., is preceded by years of growth, the company said. ATD refinanced debt in the fall of 2021, reported strong unit volume growth in 2022 and recently acquired Tires Now, Monro, Inc.’s wholesale tire distribution asset. With these achievements in mind, the facility was designed intentionally and strategically to align with the goals for the future of ATD, the company said.