 ATD Hosts Grand Opening for Salt Lake City Distribution Center

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

ATD Hosts Grand Opening for Salt Lake City Distribution Center

The new DC was built to better serve ATD customers in the Salt Lake City community.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
ATD Salt Lake City Distribution Center

American Tire Distributors, Inc. (ATD) celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center (DC) yesterday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 160,000-square-foot building, which employs more than 50 associates, allows ATD to better serve customers in the community, the company said.

Related Articles

The new DC is more than 40,000 square feet larger than the previous facility. In partnership with local developers and contractors Pure Development and ARCO Construction, ATD designed the facility with state-of-the-art racking to improve safety for warehouse associates, while LED lighting and backup-generated power demonstrate ATD’s continued commitment to sustainability, ATD said.

“It is with great excitement that we had the opportunity to introduce our new distribution center to ATD associates, partners and friends in Salt Lake City,” said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO. “We were in our old facility for nearly 20 years, and with this new expansion, we are looking forward to many more years of involvement in the community.”

ATD executives and associates, as well as the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new DC, located at 6325 W. 700 St., is preceded by years of growth, the company said. ATD refinanced debt in the fall of 2021, reported strong unit volume growth in 2022 and recently acquired Tires Now, Monro, Inc.’s wholesale tire distribution asset. With these achievements in mind, the facility was designed intentionally and strategically to align with the goals for the future of ATD, the company said.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone OTR ConExpo
Hankook-Company-HQ
TIA-board
News

Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement

Autel said Repairify will provide remote diagnostics, calibrations and services.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel Repairify collaboration

Repairify and Autel have announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify's patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel's remote-capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its patented global remote diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel's Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent remote experts who are already serving the platform, the companies say.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TechForce Announces FutureTechs Rock Awards Winner

The 2023 TechForce Foundation FutureTechs Rock Awards honors young industry leaders.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Awards
2024 OTR Tire Conference is Vegas Bound

Las Vegas will play host to TIA’s 2024 OTR Conference at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-2023
Hunter Engineering Debuts ROI Hub

Hunter Engineering’s new ROI Hub offers 13 specific ROI calculators for Hunter equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-ROI-Hub
Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Kelly has more than three decades of tire industry experience, notably in the commercial segment.

By Madeleine Winer
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA

Other Posts

Goodyear Honors J.B. Hunt Driver with Highway Hero Award

A Washington-based truck driver joins the list of award recipients after saving a motorcyclist’s life.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear Hwy Hero
Tire//Smart Announces Full Integration with Autoflow

Tire//Smart said this integration will increase shop productivity, in turn increasing profit.

By Christian Hinton
Tire Smart integration
Mapfre Insurance Teams Up with Openbay

Mapfre Insurance wants to provide customers with simple car care and maintenance with Openbay+.

By Christian Hinton
Openbay plus and MAPFRE
Tire Pros’ Greg Bell Shares Franchise’s Growth Strategy for 700 Stores

Tire Pros President Greg Bell tells us the areas in which Tire Pros wants to grow, the training resources it launched this year and the group’s priorities for 2023.

By Madeleine Winer
Greg Bell Tire Pros president