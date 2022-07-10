Toco Warranty Partners with Openbay to offer Openbay+

Toco Warranty now includes Openbay+ to help its customers reduce the total cost of owning and operating their motor vehicles, Openbay says. Openbay+ is a separate offering and complementary to vehicle service contract plans, the company says. It provides discounts for vehicle repair and maintenance services not covered by vehicle service contracts.
Contract holders gain immediate access to Openbay+ as soon as they purchase their vehicle service contract from Toco Warranty. Toco Warranty says vehicle service contract holders on Openbay+ get matched with multiple local automotive service professionals that can service their make of vehicle and deliver the requested service.