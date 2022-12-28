Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+ to help its delivery partners save money on automotive services for their vehicles. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches drivers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book appointments with nearby service professionals that offer up to 25% in discounts on parts and labor. All U.S. Gopuff delivery partners, operating in more than 1,200 cities and towns across the country, have access to Openbay+, according to Openbay.

Delivery partners on Openbay+ match instantly with multiple local automotive service professionals that can service their vehicle, Openbay said. Some of the more popular services requested on Openbay+ include oil changes, fluid replacements, brake services, suspension, diagnostic services (check engine light) and OE-recommended maintenance.

Openbay+ provides a variety of service professionals on its platform to select from, including mobile mechanics that will service a vehicle at the delivery partner’s home, independently owned and operated service centers, national name-brand and franchise businesses, national corporate brands and franchise dealerships. Verified customer ratings and reviews for each service professional are also presented alongside location info, amenities, shop hours and specialized automotive certifications so that delivery partners can choose the professional that best fits their needs and preferences.