Linglong Tire Establishes Linglong N.A. Sales in Florida

Linglong Tire announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Linglong N.A. Sales, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and the appointment of Geoff Doster as president of the new company. After months of market investigation and strategic planning, Linglong Tire said it decided to establish the new company, Linglong N.A. Sales, to expand its existing footprint in the tire market.

Linglong said Doster brings a wealth of experience from TBC Corporation, where he most recently held the roles of executive vice president. His tenure at TBC spanned nearly two decades, and prior to that, he spent six years at Michelin focusing primarily on sales planning, operations and training initiatives.

As president of Linglong N.A. Sales, the company said Doster will lead initiatives geared towards enhancing brand awareness, cultivating marketing programs that create value for tire dealers and assessing the value of all product segments that Linglong Tire offers. Doster’s first major initiative is establishing a leadership team in North America.