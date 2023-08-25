 Linglong Tire Establishes Linglong N.A. Sales in Florida

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Linglong Tire Establishes Linglong N.A. Sales in Florida

With the launch of Linglong N.A. Sales, Geoff Doster was named president of the new subsidiary.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Geoff-Doster-Headshot-1400

Linglong Tire announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Linglong N.A. Sales, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and the appointment of Geoff Doster as president of the new company. After months of market investigation and strategic planning, Linglong Tire said it decided to establish the new company, Linglong N.A. Sales, to expand its existing footprint in the tire market.

Related Articles

Linglong said Doster brings a wealth of experience from TBC Corporation, where he most recently held the roles of executive vice president. His tenure at TBC spanned nearly two decades, and prior to that, he spent six years at Michelin focusing primarily on sales planning, operations and training initiatives.

As president of Linglong N.A. Sales, the company said Doster will lead initiatives geared towards enhancing brand awareness, cultivating marketing programs that create value for tire dealers and assessing the value of all product segments that Linglong Tire offers. Doster’s first major initiative is establishing a leadership team in North America.

You May Also Like

Coats-Maxx-50
Bridgestone Tire Plant Expansion
Road-To-AAPEX-S2
Tesla-Vehicle-Coverage-600
News

Is Your Shop Ready for the EV Wave?

Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, vice president of emerging markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT.

Avatar
By Doug Kaufman
ServiceEVs

For years, many automotive professionals feared the growing presence of electric vehicles because of the possibility that they meant fewer service opportunities. Since it’s now becoming clear that EVs will still require much of the traditional maintenance and repair found in conventional vehicles, shops are embracing the technology.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
K-Tool International Unveils Backlit Tire Inflator Gauge

The backlit tire inflator gauge features an orange backlit display and has a needle that can be seen in light or dark conditions.

By Christian Hinton
K-Tool-Inflator-Gauge
Atrium Solutions Unveils Emergency Road Service AI Platform

Atrium’s AI solution combines advanced machine learning algorithms and rapid communication capabilities to deliver support during roadside emergencies.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Ai
Anyline Appoints its First Chairperson of the Board

Petra Preining becomes Anyline’s inaugural and independent chairperson.

By Christian Hinton
Petra Preining Anyline
FCPT Announces Sale-Leaseback of Tire Discounters Properties

Four Corners Property Trust acquired four Tire Discounters properties for $9.1 million.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

Autel Releases 2023 ADAS Calibration Coverage

Available to all MaxiSYS tablet owners with active ADAS calibration software subscriptions calibration coverage expands to many vehicle brands.

By Christian Hinton
Autel ADAS coverage
Yokohama Development Center Promotes New VP of R&D

As the new vice president of research and development, Jeremy Kahrs will take over all daily operations for Yokohama Development Center America.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Jeremy-Kahrs
Chapel Hill Tire to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

The event celebrating Chapel Hill Tire and 97.9 The Hill will take place Saturday, Aug 26.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Ceat Specialty Tires Announces Multiple Rodeo Sponsorships

The sponsorships include brand exposure on TV and social media during rodeo events, as well as branding at rodeo competitions.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-rodeo