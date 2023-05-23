 TBC to Divest Tire Kingdom and NTB Locations to Mavis

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TBC to Divest Tire Kingdom and NTB Locations to Mavis

The 595 NTB and Tire Kingdom stores Mavis is acquiring are in Florida and Texas, as well as other states in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

TBC Corporation announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest its company-owned retail portfolio to Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. (Mavis). In connection with the transaction, through which Mavis will acquire 392 NTB Tire and Service Centers (NTB) and 203 Tire Kingdom Service Centers (Tire Kingdom), Mavis and TBC have entered into a distribution agreement, through which TBC will provide wholesale and tire distribution for Mavis retail locations. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Related Articles

“As we execute our growth plans and strategies, we continuously analyze the assets in our portfolio and periodically fine-tune them to drive superior performance in our core focus areas,” said Sam Kato, president and CEO of TBC Corporation. “Divesting our company-owned retail business allows us to focus and strengthen our wholesale business, pursue growing our distribution and ‘supply chain as a service’ solutions while bolstering our market-leading Midas and Big O Tires franchise businesses. We have never been in a stronger position to offer best-in-class solutions that address a full range of customer priorities while driving innovation and long-term sustainable growth.”

The 595 NTB and Tire Kingdom stores Mavis is acquiring are in Florida and Texas, as well as other states in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South, TBC said. Upon close of the transaction, Mavis’s retail footprint across all of its brands will span approximately 2,000 locations, including the 112 NTB stores acquired by Mavis from TBC in 2020. All NTB and Tire Kingdom retail store and retail field management associates will have the opportunity to continue their careers with Mavis.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in the continued acceleration of Mavis’s growth strategy, enabling us to deepen our presence in existing markets and expand our Mavis brand into new markets throughout the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and in Texas,” said Stephen Sorbaro, Co-CEO of Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. “We have a strong working relationship with TBC and a history of successfully integrating NTB locations into our platform, and we look forward to partnering with them again to welcome the talented NTB and Tire Kingdom teams to the Mavis family.”

Kato added: “It was important to us to identify a buyer with an exceptional people-centric culture that aligns with our company values. From our long-term partnership with Mavis, we are confident they are well-positioned to accelerate growth in the NTB and Tire Kingdom businesses as they continue to invest in expanding Mavis’s national footprint.”

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

You May Also Like

Nexen Tire Tech Center
carbon-black-stock
API-LOGO-Combo
Robo-Tire
News

TireHub is Now a Mickey Thompson Distributor

Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend products will be distributed by TireHub and available to its customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TireHub Mickey Thompson

TireHub is now an authorized national distributor for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend product lines will be provided to TireHub customers.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goodyear and remains independently operated since its founding in 1963. In 2022, TireHub expanded its brand portfolio to include Cooper and Starfire tires following Goodyear’s acquisition and integration of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in 2021.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone Announces Retread Tire Plant Expansion

Bridgestone Americas broke ground on a $60 million Bandag plant expansion in Abilene, Texas.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Ground-breaking
Nominations Now Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Five professional technicians will be recognized for their contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-awards
Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Commercial production at Nokian’s Romania factory is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a capacity of 6 million tires per year.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-groundbreaking
Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

How’s Your Lug Nut Knowledge?

Examining the types, techniques and do’s and don’ts of handling lug nuts and bolts.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Lug-Nut
P-Metric vs. Euro-Metric Tires

Tire classifications matter: Know the difference between P-Metric, LT-Metric and Euro-Metric.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental-Metric Tires
EV Tires: What Do You Need to Know?

We answer your burning EV tire questions on this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires
Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire says it was recognized for its people-first approach and innovative business model.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain-tire-canadas-best