February 28, 2019

Tire Kingdom Unveils Shop of the Future Concept in West Palm Beach

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Tire Kingdom Service Centers, a Florida chain of automotive and tire service centers with nearly 190 locations throughout the state, has opened its newest store in West Palm Beach, Florida, making it the first to feature the organization’s shop of the future concept.

“Our shop of the future concept was designed with our customers in mind,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of TBC Corporation, parent company to Tire Kingdom. “Focus groups, customer surveys and feedback helped us to design a space that was comfortable for customers, ideal for associates and now affords us the opportunity to exceed customer expectations at a beautiful location that is state-of-the-art and conveniently located on Northlake Boulevard.”

The location has eight service bays and focuses on exceptional customer service, tire and automotive maintenance services and fleet accounts while featuring:

  • A state-of-the-art business area
  • Digital feature wall
  • Children’s tablets with games
  • Enhanced concession area
  • Large open view to back shop
  • Upgraded broadband connectivity
  • Digital inspection equipment

“The response from customers has been amazing,” said Bill Shull, division vice president for TBC Corporation. “We’re eager to continue unveiling more shop of the future designs for customers and team members to enjoy.”

 

