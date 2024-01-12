Liberty Tire brings on new president and chief commercial officer

Liberty Tire Recycling said Andrew Meurer joined the company as president and chief commercial officer. Meurer joined Liberty after more than 12 years at Michelin, most recently as vice president of sales for the North American passenger tire division. Prior to Michelin, Meurer spent decades at Procter and Gamble (P&G) and Kimberly-Clark. Liberty said Meurer will spearhead its efforts to collaborate with tire manufacturers and tire retailers to expand existing and design new sustainable end-of-life solutions for tires.

Meurer will focus on cost-effective solutions and better end markets for end-of-life tires that align with the sustainability goals of both the tire retailers and tire manufacturers, Liberty said. Meurer will also play a role in helping Liberty to meet its goal of zero waste through collaboration with customers and industry partners, the company said.

“End-of-life tires are a big challenge. Tires today are safer and last longer than ever before, but that makes them even more difficult to recycle,” Meurer said. “I’m excited to work with Liberty and the team at Energy Capital Partners to transform tire recycling so we can better meet the needs of the entire value chain.”

Liberty said it will remain focused on collection services for the more than 36,000 tire retailers it serves across North America. The company said Meurer will use his background in distribution and supply chain networks to enhance Liberty’s service offering, optimize operations and reduce the company’s environmental footprint. He will report directly to CEO Thomas Womble.