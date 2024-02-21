 Straightaway Tire brings on industry vets to promote training initiatives

John Wafler and Jason Servidio will drive platform-wide internal training initiatives for Straightaway Tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Straightaway-Tire-stock

O2 Investment Partners revealed that Straightaway Tire & Auto, an independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform, has retained John Wafler and Jason Servidio to drive platform-wide internal training initiatives.

Wafler will oversee all area manager and general manager training. Previously, he spent more than two decades with RLO Training as a BLIG facilitator. According to O2 Investment Partners, he has “helped hundreds of shop owners realize the full potential of their businesses through his hands-on coaching.”

Servidio will oversee all service advisor training. Previously, he spent seven years at Transformers Institute as a vice president. He served as the director of their advanced service advisor training program and has “taught countless service advisors how to perform at the top of their craft,” the company said.

