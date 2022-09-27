Connect with us

News

LWG Acquires Midas Location in Omaha

Christian Hinton

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired a Midas location in Omaha, Nebraska from West Center Auto Repair. The purchase price and deal terms are not being disclosed, LWG says.

LWG says it owns and currently operates six Midas franchise locations across Nebraska. Of the current six locations, four are in Omaha, one is in Lincoln and the other is in Kearney. After this acquisition, LWG will own and operate all Midas locations in the State of Nebraska. This acquisition takes LWG’s total automotive retail locations to 121 with 38 Big O Tires and 83 Midas locations across the U.S.

In this article:,
Broberg-Les-Schwab

People

News

Autel-MaxiSYS-IA800-Intelligent-ADAS

News

People

