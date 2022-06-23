Connect with us
handshake-600x300

News

Leeds West Groups Purchases Oklahoma Property for Midas Location

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has purchased real estate in the Tulsa, Oklahoma DMA with plans to rebrand it to a Midas location in Q4 of 2022. The purchase price, seller and deal terms are not being disclosed at this time. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

LWG owns and currently operates 10 franchise locations across Oklahoma with six Midas locations and four Big O Tires locations, specifically. Of the current 10 locations, four of those are in the Tulsa DMA and six in the Oklahoma City DMA. 

This is LWG’s seventh location purchased in the State of Oklahoma within the last eighteen months.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Big O Tire’s 60th Anniversary Celebrates the Past, Embraces the Future

News: Autel U.S. Enters EV Charging Solutions Industry

News: Monro, Inc. Completes Sale of Tires Now Assets to ATD

News: AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract Automotive Aftermarket Talent

Advertisement

on

Leeds West Groups Purchases Oklahoma Property for Midas Location

on

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky Orders GAO Right to Repair Study

on

Bridgestone Touts Sustainability, Indycar Commitments at Advanced Tire Production Center Grand Opening

on

Former Yokohama Tire Executive Jim MacMaster Passes Away
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Lykins Tire & Auto Service

Lykins Tire & Auto Service
Contact: Greg MaloneyPhone: 575-622-1900Phone: 575-627-1900Fax: 575-625-1900
120 N Garden Ave, Roswell NM 88203
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023

News

Milwaukee Tool Starts Construction Of New Facility In MS
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine