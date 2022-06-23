Leeds West Groups Purchases Oklahoma Property for Midas Location

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has purchased real estate in the Tulsa, Oklahoma DMA with plans to rebrand it to a Midas location in Q4 of 2022. The purchase price, seller and deal terms are not being disclosed at this time.

LWG owns and currently operates 10 franchise locations across Oklahoma with six Midas locations and four Big O Tires locations, specifically. Of the current 10 locations, four of those are in the Tulsa DMA and six in the Oklahoma City DMA.

This is LWG’s seventh location purchased in the State of Oklahoma within the last eighteen months.