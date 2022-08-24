Leeds West Groups Acquires Three Big O Tires Locations in Iowa

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired three Big O Tires locations in Altoona, Ankeny and Urbandale, Iowa. LWG is purchasing the locations from Willis Automotive based in Clive, Iowa. These will be LWG’s first Big O Tires locations in the state of Iowa. LWG is the largest owner of Big O Tires locations across the country.
The acquired Big O Tires locations include:
- 670 36th Ave. SW in Altoona;
- 2605 SE Delaware Ave. in Ankeny;
- 3880 NW Urbandale Dr. in Urbandale.
LWG owns and currently operates 13 Midas locations across Iowa and this acquisition will take the firm’s Iowa store count to 16. This will be the third state for the firm to have both the Midas and Big O brands within the same markets, other states include Colorado and Oklahoma.