Kumho Tire USA debuts new logo

Kumho Tire is unveiling a new logo, which the company say signals its commitment to innovation. The company has already begun rolling out the new logo across all brand touchpoints including marketing materials and product platforms.

According to the company, the new design evolves the Kumho Tire brand logo to represent a steadfast approach in the pursuit of providing high-performing, reliable tires while embracing an updated identity reflecting a commitment to progress. The company adds that the updated logo features a new typeface to reflect the brand’s bold attitude and a modernized font that infuses a sense of strength and dynamism, aligning the brand to the company’s forward-looking vision. In addition, a stacked text creates a more visually balanced composition and allows for greater flexibility in a variety of creative formats, Kumho says, adding that these enhancements will aid the brand with consumer recognition, while preserving the brand equity that Kumho Tire has cultivated over the years.

“At Kumho Tire, we believe in providing high-quality tires for discerning consumers who demand a great value.” said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing for Kumho Tire USA. “The design of the new brand logo represents our forward-looking approach and commitment to innovation to deliver on our beliefs, using a bold font and contemporary design to signal our vision for the future of the brand.”

The logo incorporates modern elements, combined with a distinctive color palette of black, white and red to create a strong and recognizable brand identity.