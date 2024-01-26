 Kumho Tire USA debuts new logo

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Kumho Tire USA debuts new logo

The company says the new logo 'marks a bold approach and forward-looking vision.'

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Kumho-New-Logo

Kumho Tire is unveiling a new logo, which the company say signals its commitment to innovation. The company has already begun rolling out the new logo across all brand touchpoints including marketing materials and product platforms.

Related Articles

According to the company, the new design evolves the Kumho Tire brand logo to represent a steadfast approach in the pursuit of providing high-performing, reliable tires while embracing an updated identity reflecting a commitment to progress. The company adds that the updated logo features a new typeface to reflect the brand’s bold attitude and a modernized font that infuses a sense of strength and dynamism, aligning the brand to the company’s forward-looking vision. In addition, a stacked text creates a more visually balanced composition and allows for greater flexibility in a variety of creative formats, Kumho says, adding that these enhancements will aid the brand with consumer recognition, while preserving the brand equity that Kumho Tire has cultivated over the years.

“At Kumho Tire, we believe in providing high-quality tires for discerning consumers who demand a great value.” said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing for Kumho Tire USA. “The design of the new brand logo represents our forward-looking approach and commitment to innovation to deliver on our beliefs, using a bold font and contemporary design to signal our vision for the future of the brand.”

The logo incorporates modern elements, combined with a distinctive color palette of black, white and red to create a strong and recognizable brand identity.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S
Yokohama-Rubber-Philippines
align-ultimateadas-main-full
GB-Reman-GDI-Press-Release
News

Hankook sets sights on becoming a top-five global tire manufacturer by 2030

The company details growth aspirations, $1.6B Tennessee factory expansion and new products for 2024 during Partner’s Day meeting.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Group-Photo-1400

Hankook Tire executives announced a strategy to bring the company within the top five tire manufacturers in the world during its Partner’s Day meeting held this week in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

According to Hankook Tire North America President Rob Williams, Hankook ranks seventh in global tire sales and sells tires in about 160 countries. Global sales revenue as of 2022 was $6.2 billion, and the company has a production capacity of 102 million units. Today the company employs approximately 22,000 people and has seven regional headquarters, five R&D centers, eight manufacturing plants and 36 local subsidiaries.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Black’s Tire celebrates 95 years

Black’s Tire celebrated the company’s 95th anniversary at its sales and leadership conference at Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort.

By David Sickels
Blacks-95-anniversary-3
Straightaway Tire & Auto acquires two full-service auto repair shops

Maple Grove and Warzecha are full-service auto repair facilities that have been in the MN market for years.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Toyo Tire announces executive appointments at Toyo Americas, Nitto Tire brands

Tomoshige “Tomo” Mizutani has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo-TIre-Nitto-Mizutani-Brockel
RNR Tire Express earns Franchise 500 Ranking and more awards

RNR Tire Express ranked #198 in Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock

Other Posts

Different forms of advertising to get customers through tire dealer doors 

Losing one customer might not be a biggie, but negative word-of-mouth marketing could be business-threatening.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-advertising
Chapel Hill Tire gives back through 12 Days of Kindness promotion

From Dec. 11-22, Chapel Hill Tire announced one recipient daily on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and website.

By Christian Hinton
Magna Tyres launches in-house TPMS

Among other things, Magna TPMS monitors distance traveled and the hours a tire has been used.

By Christian Hinton
Magna-tpms_mail-1400
Alma Tire Companies acquires Jerry’s Tire

Alma Tire’s extended network now covers Alma, Detroit, Flint, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Lake Odessa, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw and Traverse City in Michigan.

By Christian Hinton
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo