 Kumho Tire Introduces Solus TA51a Grand Touring Tire

Kumho's new Solus TA51a has been specifically designed for the North American market and replaces three Solus product lines.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Kumho Solus TA51a

Kumho Tire has launched the Solus TA51a, an all-season grand touring tire. Kumho says the TA51a has been specifically designed for the North American market and serves as a successor to the Solus product lines that it replaces. Designed for the drivers of coupes, sedans, crossovers and SUVs, the Solus TA51a provides a quiet, comfortable ride in addition to a confident grip and responsive handling in dry, wet and wintry conditions, the company says.

The Solus TA51a features ribs in the main channel and grooves that break up and dissipate resonant noise for a quieter ride. Four wide main channel grooves maximize water drainage and reduce hydroplaning in wet conditions. Multi Functionalized Polymers and High Dispersion Silica used in the tread compound improve treadwear and maximize grip in winter conditions, the company said. The use of interlocking sipes and chamfered block edges increases tread block rigidity and road contact during braking and cornering, improving handling and stability.

The new product will be replacing the Solus TA71, TA31 and TA11 and will be available in 82 sizes ranging from 13 – 19-in. fitments. The tire will be sold with a 65,000 mileage warranty on sizes with an H-speed rating and above and a 75,000 mileage warranty on T-speed rated sizes. The Solus TA51a will also include road hazard protection and a 30-day satisfaction trial, Kumho said.

