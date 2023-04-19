Kumho Tire Announces ‘Slam Dunk Savings’ Consumer Rebate

Kumho Tire has announced a “Slam Dunk Savings” $80 consumer rebate. Customers who purchase a set of four qualifying tires between April 17-May 31 will receive an $80 Visa prepaid gift card.

Among the lineup of qualifying tires is the Road Venture AT52 light truck all-terrain tire, the Crugen HP71 all-season tire for CUVs and SUVs, and the Road Venture MT71 light-truck mud terrain tire.

All qualifying tires include a 30-day trial as part of the Kumho Extended Warranty Program. Additionally, the Crugen HP71 and Road Venture AT52 offer a limited treadwear warranty (65,000 miles for HP71, 55,000 miles for AT52 metric sizes, and 50,000 miles for AT52 LT-metric sizes) and a road hazard warranty.