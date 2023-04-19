 Kumho Tire Announces 'Slam Dunk Savings' Consumer Rebate

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Kumho Tire Announces ‘Slam Dunk Savings’ Consumer Rebate

Customers who purchase a set of four qualifying tires between April 17-May 31 will receive an $80 Visa prepaid gift card.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kumho-tire-playoff-rebate

Kumho Tire has announced a “Slam Dunk Savings” $80 consumer rebate. Customers who purchase a set of four qualifying tires between April 17-May 31 will receive an $80 Visa prepaid gift card.

Related Articles

Among the lineup of qualifying tires is the Road Venture AT52 light truck all-terrain tire, the Crugen HP71 all-season tire for CUVs and SUVs, and the Road Venture MT71 light-truck mud terrain tire.

All qualifying tires include a 30-day trial as part of the Kumho Extended Warranty Program. Additionally, the Crugen HP71 and Road Venture AT52 offer a limited treadwear warranty (65,000 miles for HP71, 55,000 miles for AT52 metric sizes, and 50,000 miles for AT52 LT-metric sizes) and a road hazard warranty.

You May Also Like

Hunter-Tekion-partnership
BigO-New-Location
GRI-Madrid
WD-40-Degreaser
News

BFGoodrich Launches ActivAir Integrated Tire Inflation System

The new inflation system allows enthusiasts to air up and down while driving on rugged terrain.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BFGoodrich-ActiveAir

BFGoodrich Tires has announced a new, fully integrated tire-inflation system that allows off-roaders to air up and air down their tires without ever leaving their seat. With ActivAir, BFGoodrich said drivers can adjust tire pressures to exact specifications.

According to the company, ActivAir is a patented technology developed and pressure-tested by builders in some of the most extreme environments, such as Dakar Rally and the Ultra4 Racing circuit. The driver chooses one of four operating terrains, and the system inflates or deflates the tires. More experienced drivers have the option to manually select their desired pressures. ActivAir allows a transfer of all available power to the ground and maximizes traction.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AAPEX is Among the 50 Fastest-Growing Trade Shows

Trade Show Executive (TSE) recognized AAPEX in two top-50 categories.

By Christian Hinton
AAPEX-Awards
Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Rosa Meckseper will lead strategy development for smart mobility solutions and technology.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-Smart-Mobility
Jason Miller Joins Bartec USA

Bartec USA’s field service team adds Jason Miller to operate as the representative for the Midwest.

By Christian Hinton
Jason-Miller-Bartec
Snap-on Announces New Software

Snap-on released new features and coverage for Asian, domestic and European vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Snap-on-new-software

Other Posts

GT Radial Driver Wins Formula Drift Event in Long Beach

Formula DRIFT competitor Matt Field won the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Round 1 on the streets of Long Beach with GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires.

By Madeleine Winer
GT Radial formula drift long beach win
Hunter’s Brake Lathe Goes Online with HunterNet 2 Portal

Hunter’s ACE on-car brake lathe connects to HunterNet 2 platform, allowing for remote monitoring and data analysis.

By Christian Hinton
Hunternet2-ACE
Michelin-Backed JV Group Aims to Create Large Scale Tire Recycling

The JV group is set to establish end-of-life tire recycling plants across Europe.

By Madeleine Winer
michelin-jv-antin_enviro
Goodyear Reveals 125th Anniversary Commemorative Sidewall

Goodyear celebrates the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR with a special sidewall logo that nods to the past.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-throwback-sidewall