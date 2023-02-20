Kumho Tire To Add Distribution Warehouses in Southern US

Kumho Tire is planning to add distribution warehouses in Dallas, Texas, and Franklin, Louisiana. The Dallas, Texas warehouse, will commence operations in April 2023. The 400,000-square-foot Dallas facility will be able to house 540,000 tires at full capacity, Kumho said.

“The strategically placed warehouse will allow Kumho to operate at a higher level of efficiency to ensure that customers are provided an elite level of service and access to the Kumho products that they need”, said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing.

The new warehouse will begin by servicing 15 states spread across the Mid-West and Southern part of the county. Kumho said it is currently finalizing plans for its warehouse in Franklin, Louisana, about 100 miles west of New Orleans, which is slated to open in April 2026. The facility will be 350,000 square feet and will have the capacity to hold up to 470,000 tires, Kumho said.