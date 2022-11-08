Kumho Tire Promotes Denlein to President of Sales and Marketing

Kumho Tire has promoted Shawn Denlein to the president of sales and marketing for the United States, effective Oct. 31.

Kumho said Denlein has over 27 years of industry experience stemming from 1995, when he started with Yokohama Tire then transitioned to Hankook Tire and then Monro. At each company, he held various leadership and executive positions in their respective sales, marketing and merchandising divisions prior to joining Kumho Tire in 2018, as its executive vice president of sales and marketing.

“Shawn is a strong leader who brings incredible business acumen as well as sales and marketing perspective to our team,” said Ed Cho, CEO of Kumho Tire USA. “His collaborative mindset and insight will continue to bring success to our sales and marketing efforts.”