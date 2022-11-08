fbpx
Connect with us

People

Kumho Tire Promotes Denlein to President of Sales and Marketing

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Kumho Tire has promoted Shawn Denlein to the president of sales and marketing for the United States, effective Oct. 31.

Advertisement

Kumho said Denlein has over 27 years of industry experience stemming from 1995, when he started with Yokohama Tire then transitioned to Hankook Tire and then Monro. At each company, he held various leadership and executive positions in their respective sales, marketing and merchandising divisions prior to joining Kumho Tire in 2018, as its executive vice president of sales and marketing.

“Shawn is a strong leader who brings incredible business acumen as well as sales and marketing perspective to our team,” said Ed Cho, CEO of Kumho Tire USA. “His collaborative mindset and insight will continue to bring success to our sales and marketing efforts.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: David Geraghty Appointed President of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America

People: Goodyear Adds New Face to Manufacturers Association Board

Advertisement

on

Kumho Tire Promotes Denlein to President of Sales and Marketing

on

CMA Promotes Valentino Faraone to Regional VP of Sales

on

Auto Care Association Adds Foshee as Sr. VP, Govt. Affairs, General Counsel

on

Autel Energy Appoints John Thomas as Chief Operating Officer
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Lisa Foshee Auto Care Association Lisa Foshee Auto Care Association

People

Auto Care Association Adds Foshee as Sr. VP, Govt. Affairs, General Counsel
Valentino_Faraone Valentino_Faraone

People

CMA Promotes Valentino Faraone to Regional VP of Sales
Connect
Tire Review Magazine