Kenda Announces Partnership For Amsoil Championship

Kenda Tires will continue to support off-road short course racing and the Amsoil Championship Off-Road Series. Kenda is partnering with ISOC Racing to support the 2021 racing schedule and individual motor parks as a Series Sponsor.

The company says Kenda will have a presence at all COR races for 2021 with visibility both on- and off-track utilizing on-site sponsor displays and branded track sections.

The next race on the circuit will be the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run in Crandon, Wisconsin, from June 26-27 and will be available for livestream at https://champoffroad.com/brushrun101/ and at www.kendatire.com.

The company says team Kenda will consist of six drivers in 2021 spanning the Pro-Lite, Pro-2 and Pro-4 divisions and all racing on the DOT-approved Kenda Klever family of tires (Klever AT2, Klever R/T, and Klever M/T).