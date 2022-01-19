Kenda Americana Launches New Aluminum Wheels

Kenda Americana Tire and Wheel recently launched its new AM03 and AM04 aluminum wheels designed for the RV and marine trailer markets.

Available in the six sizes most popular for trailer tires, the new wheels are made of cast alloy aluminum for solid balance and performance with lower rolling resistance. Additional advantages aluminum wheels offer include corrosion resistance and lightweight. Further, both series have met SAE J1204 testing specifications ensuring performance standards, Kenda says.

In addition, the AM03 and AM04 wheels come in a variety of colors, including Matte Black, All Black Gloss, Gun Metal and Silver – automotive grade paint with a clear coat finish. Plus many colors are available with machined accents generating eight finish options. Beyond visual appeal, these wheels offer durability given the aluminum surface won’t chip, crack, peel or rust.