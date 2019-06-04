IPA Releases Alpha Mutt with ABS Trailer-Inspection System

Innovative Products of America (IPA) has released the No. 5700A Alpha Mutt with ABS, a diagnostic trailer-inspection system that integrates all aspects of trailer service and repair, the company says.

A technician can control and test all lighting, ABS and air-brake circuits with the provided tablet while conducting a walk-around PMI or DOT inspection, according to IPA. The tablet provides real-time data during the testing process.

The ABS diagnostics reads and clears codes, displays diagnostic troubleshooting info and accesses ECU data with no lag time, and the system requires no training, setup or software fees, according to the company.

The modular design can be equipped with base features or expanded to grow with the user’s operations and is built to withstand the harsh conditions in the shop or out in the field, according to IPA.

For more information, visit www.ipatools.com