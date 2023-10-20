 Interfit Expands Presence in Brazil

Interfit Expands Presence in Brazil

Interfit said its expansion in Curitiba reinforces customer-centric service and sustainable tire disposal partnerships.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Interfit will open its fifth location in Brazil, located in the Cidade Industrial de Curitiba (CIC), in the state of Paraná, an important industrial district in Brazil’s south, the company said. Interfit, part of Yokohama TWS, is an industrial tire and wheel service partner for industrial specialists.

“Proximity to our customers’ workplaces enables us to ensure enhanced business efficiencies, and reduced machine downtime is undeniably one of our key advantages,” Alessandro Sacco, commercial director of Yokohama TWS in South America said. “We firmly believe that a strong presence in the region is crucial to ensuring quick deliveries and immediate servicing of our clients’ tire needs.”

Interfit is present with tire service locations in São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP), Contagem (MG), Lorena (SP), and now in Curitiba (PR). In Brazil, Interfit said it also partnered with ReciclANIP, a “reverse logistics” provider, for sustainable disposal of used tires across the entire country.

Yokohama’s Mississippi Tire Plant Celebrates 10 Years of Manufacturing Commercial Truck Tires

Established in October 2013, today the plant produces around 800,000 commercial tires annually.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Yokokhama-YTMM-tire-manufacturing--1400

In celebration of a decade of manufacturing commercial truck tires at the Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM) plant, Yokohama Tire CEO and President Jeff Barna announced during an event held for industry executives and local dignitaries that the plant is the No. 1 producer of Yokohama commercial tires.

"It's highly gratifying to be here celebrating this moment, knowing that this plant is on an upswing," Barna said at the plant in West Point, Miss. “Production levels are hitting records, the quality level is superb, and the employee morale and the culture here is on the rise as well.”

Autoshop Solutions and Shop Boss Integrate for ROI Tracking

The new ROI tool aligns SMS data with marketing stats for shops.

By Christian Hinton
Autoshop-Solutions-Shop-Boss
Pirelli Extends Formula 1 Tire Supply Through 2027

The FIA has accepted Pirelli’s offer to continue as the sole tire supplier for F1 and other championships through the 2027 season.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-Motorsport
Dunlop Invests in South African Plant for Tire Production

Dunlop Tires is investing $88.7 million in its Ladysmith, South Africa plant to increase production capacity.

By Christian Hinton
Sumitomo-Rubber-South-Africa_Ladysmith-factory
PRT to Exhibit Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

PRT will showcase new aftermarket parts and applications at AAPEX 2023, including a complete strut for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-AAPEX

Smithers Acquires STL’s Indoor Tire Testing Division

Smithers said the acquisition of the indoor testing division and MIL International expands its testing capabilities.

By Christian Hinton
Smithers-STL-testing
RNR Tire Express Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

RNR franchise locations team up to raise funds and award prizes for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

By Christian Hinton
RNR_KnockOut breast cancer
DMA to Showcase New MasterSeries Products at AAPEX

DMA will unveil its RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands at AAPEX 2023.

By Christian Hinton
DMA-Masterseries-AAPEX-1400
Sullivan Tire Opens New Distribution Location

Sullivan Tire added a new distribution center in Maine and acquired a retail location in New Hampshire.

By Christian Hinton