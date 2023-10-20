Interfit Expands Presence in Brazil

Interfit will open its fifth location in Brazil, located in the Cidade Industrial de Curitiba (CIC), in the state of Paraná, an important industrial district in Brazil’s south, the company said. Interfit, part of Yokohama TWS, is an industrial tire and wheel service partner for industrial specialists.

“Proximity to our customers’ workplaces enables us to ensure enhanced business efficiencies, and reduced machine downtime is undeniably one of our key advantages,” Alessandro Sacco, commercial director of Yokohama TWS in South America said. “We firmly believe that a strong presence in the region is crucial to ensuring quick deliveries and immediate servicing of our clients’ tire needs.”

Interfit is present with tire service locations in São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP), Contagem (MG), Lorena (SP), and now in Curitiba (PR). In Brazil, Interfit said it also partnered with ReciclANIP, a “reverse logistics” provider, for sustainable disposal of used tires across the entire country.