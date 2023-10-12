Yokohama Debuts New Geolandar Tire for Crossover SUVs

Yokohama Rubber has introduced the Geolandar CV 4S, an all-season tire for crossover SUVs. The latest addition to the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, the Geolandar CV 4S will be launched this autumn in North America, Europe and then South Korea. The new tire will be available in 32 sizes, ranging from 245/45R20 103V to 235/65R17 108V.

Yokohama Rubber said it developed the Geolandar CV 4S in response to the annually growing worldwide demand for tires for crossover SUVs. A newly developed asymmetric tread pattern and compound contribute to the tire’s performance in wet conditions and on snow, as well as on dry roads, Yokohama said. All 32 sizes have received the M+S (Mud & Snow) designation that indicates they will deliver excellent performance in a sudden snowfall as well as the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol applied to tires that meet international standards for tires to be used in severe snow.

Under the Geolandar brand, Yokohama Rubber said it is developing SUV tires suitable for use on a range of road surfaces, from highway terrain to mud terrain. Geolandar brand tires already on the market include the Geolandar CV G058, a grand-touring tire for crossover SUVs, the Geolandar X-CV for high-performance crossover SUVs and the Geolandar H/T G056 for midsize and large SUVs.